IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ravi Shastri Raises Questions India’s Bowling Attack Against England in Vizag
India have gone with three spinners as compared to England’s four spin-attack on a Visakhapatnam track that helps slow bowlers.
Visakhapatnam: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri questioned team management’s tactics with the decision to pick Mukesh Kumar over spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar in the second Test against England. On a pitch, that assists the slow bowlers, India went with three spinners and two pacers as compared to visitor’s move of going with four spinners and a lone fast bowler.
