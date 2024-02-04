Home

Shubman Gill Addresses Hitting Much Awaited Ton Against England In Vizag

Shubman Gill's third Test century helped India setting an imposing target of 399 against England.

New Delhi: Shubman Gill hit a much-awaited century in the second Test against Ben Stokes’ England in Vizag, on February 4. The star batter’s astonishing inning helped Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team gain a 398-run lead over the English side in their second innings on Day 3. This was a special knock as it came after a lot of underperformed innings from Gill.

Gill addressed the ton later during the interaction after Stumps Day 3. He said “Definitely very pleased but I left a bit out there to be honest. The first one I didn’t feel it (inside edge onto pad). Shreyas told me to take it in case it’s umpire’s call. I saw the point fielder go there and I thought it was a percentage shot. Should’ve just played the 5-6 overs till tea. Pretty decent wicket to bat on. Not an easy kind of wicket to hit on the rise. Have to apply yourself because the odd one is turning and odd one is keeping low.”

“I think so (getting pulled up by his father for that shot that got him out). I’ll get to know once I get back to the hotel but I think so. He comes for most of my games, there’s no such pressure. I think it’s 70-30 at the moment. Morning session will be key. We’ve seen there is moisture in the morning and help for fast bowlers and spinners,” Gill added.

After setting an imposing target of 399 to beat India in the second Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, England ended day three’s play at 67/1 in 14 overs.

Though India are very much in the ascendancy, there remains the outside chance of England completing an improbable chase through their Bazball style of playing Test cricket. Ben Duckett made 28 in a fifty-run opening stand with Zak Crawley before being dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Crawley remained not out on 29, alongside the promoted Rehan Ahmed, who’s unbeaten on nine, with England needing 332 more runs for an astonishing victory in what is the toughest challenge of the Bazball era so far. No team has ever made 300 in a fourth-innings chase in India and England’s challenge also includes a pitch with variable bounce, as well as Joe Root’s right little finger injury.

With 14 overs left in the day, Duckett and Crawley took two boundaries each off Mukesh Kumar, though Bumrah got the new ball to talk and ask questions of the openers. Crawley was quick to slog-sweep Kuldeep Yadav for six, followed by Duckett taking two fours off him via sweeps.

But Ashwin struck by ending Duckett’s stay with a drifting-in delivery which he bat-pad to wicketkeeper K.S. Bharat, who dived forward from his usual keeping position to take a diving catch. Crawley then drove Ashwin down the ground for four while Rehan took two boundaries off Axar to end an engrossing day of Test cricket.

Previously, riding on Shubman Gill’s third Test century, and some important contributions from Axar Patel and Ashwin, India’s second innings ended at 255 in 78.3 overs. Gill got a few slices of luck early on and made it count by slamming 104 off 147 balls, his first Test century as a number three batter.

