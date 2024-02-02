Home

IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Six-Decade Long Record En Route To Unbeaten 179 On Day 1

Yashasvi Jaiswal completed his fifty in 89 balls and took another 62 deliveries to complete his second Test century.

Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on Day 1 against England. (Image: BCCI)

Visakhapatnam: Yashasvi Jaiswal etched his name onto history books as he broke a 60-year-old record for most runs by an Indian on an opening day of a Test match. On Friday, Jaiswal’s 179 not out surpassed former India cricketer Budhi Kunderan’s 170 not out against England in Chennai in 1964. The 22-year-old also equalled legendary Sunil Gavaskar for most runs by an Indian batter on the first day of a Test against England. Riding on Jaiswal’s whirlwind innings, India posted 336/6 when stumps were drawn.

Opting to bat first on a batting track, India started well with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma putting on 40 runs. While Jaiswal stood till at one end, India kept losing wickets at the other end with Rohit Shreyas Iyer perishing cheaply. Shubman Gill too got a start but once again and failed to make the most of it. Debutant Rajat Patidar looked good for his 32 before being clean bowled by Rehan Ahmed.

In the end, India finished the day on 336/6, with Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin (5 not out) batting at the crease. The highlight of the day was clearly Jaiswal as his special effort comprised 17 boundaries and five sixes.

He changed the tempo of the innings with his attractive strokeplay in the second session in which India collected 122 runs in 32 overs to reach 225/3. The youngster, who took 89 balls to reach his half-century in the morning, took another 62 deliveries to complete his second Test century.

The standout feature of Jaiswal’s innings was his ability to hit the ground and strike aerial shots with equal ease. His fearless approach was best summed up when he stepped out to smash let-arm spinner Tom Hartley for a six over long on to get to three figures.

He raised his arms in celebration and the Vizag crowd along with his teammates duly applauded his special feat. Jaiswal played a lot of cuts off the spinners in the early part of his innings but turned to drives and lofted drives against them in the second session.

His three straight fours in the 45th over, including drives past the bowler and through extra cover. His inside out shots were also a treat to watch, especially the six off Joe Root.

