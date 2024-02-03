Home

IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Elite League With Maiden Double Hundred

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third youngest Indian batter after Vinod Kambli and Sunil Gavaskar to hit a Test double hundred.

Yashasvi Jaiswal hits a six against England. (Image: ICC)

Visakhapatnam: Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third youngest Indian to score a Test double hundred when he reached the milestone against England on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test on Saturday. Before Jaiswal, Vinod Kambli and Sunil Gavaskar were the youngest Indians to score a double century in Tests. Starting on overnight 179 not out, Jaiswal smashed a six to enter 190s before hitting Shoaib Bashir for a six and a four on consecutive balls to reach the magic figure.

Kambli was the youngest to score a double hundred in Tests for India at 21 years and 35 days against England in Mumbai in 1993 beating Gavaskar’s (21 years and 283 days) 220 against West Indies at Port of Spain. Jaiswal’s double hundred came in at 22 years and 37 days.

He also became the fourth Indian left-hander to score a double century in Tests after former captain Sourav Ganguly (239 vs Pakistan), Kambli (227 vs England, 224 vs Zimbabwe) and Gautam Gambhir (206 vs Australia).

Playing just his fifth Test, Jaiswal already has one hundred and one double century. Jaiswal had scored 171 on his Test debut against the West Indies last year. He had scored 80 in the series opener in Hyderabad, which India lost by 28 runs.

Earlier at Day 1 stumps, Jaiswal had spoken about taking small targets to pace his innings. “I wanted to play it session by session. When they were bowling well, I just wanted to get through that spell. Initially, the wicket was damp and there was spin and bounce, with a bit of seam. However, I wanted to convert the loose balls, and play till the end,” he had said.

Staying close to captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid is helping the Rajasthan Royals batter stay at the top of his game. “Rahul sir and Rohit bhai kept giving me the confidence and told me to convert this into a big innings, and stay till the end,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.