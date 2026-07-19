IND Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell set-up record partnership at Lord’s – Check details

The Bethell-Duckett show marked only the 2nd instance of both England opening batsmen scoring 50 or more runs in the exact same ODI since the 2023 Cricket World Cup

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England's Ben Duckett celebrates after scoring a half-century during the third ODI match between India and England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday, July 19, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

England’s new opening pair Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett put on a batting masterclass in the series deciding 3rd ODI against India at the iconic Lord’s. After Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bat, the two left-handers capitalized on excellent batting conditions to dominate the Indian bowling attack completely. Their partnership not only broke a few records but also pushed India to the backfoot early on.

Young all-rounder Jacob Bethell brought up his half-century in just 51 deliveries with a mix of elegant drives and strong pull shots. Shortly after, his partner Ben Duckett followed suit, working a back-of-a-length delivery through the off-side to complete his 10th ODI half-century.

Their relentless scoring completely demoralized the Indian bowling line-up, which missed the services of injured spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Their brilliant performance created major history, setting the record for the highest partnership for any wicket for England against India in ODI cricket. By reaching an unbeaten 189-run stand, Duckett and Bethell broke the previous England record of 186 runs set by Joe Root and Eoin Morgan for the 3rd wicket at Leeds in 2018.

It also surpassed Marcus Trescothick and Nasser Hussain’s 185-run second-wicket stand at Lord’s in 2002, as well as the 178-run opening partnership between Alastair Cook and Ian Bell at Southampton in 2007.

In addition to the overall partnership record, the Bethell-Duckett show marked only the 2nd instance of both England opening batsmen scoring 50 or more runs in the exact same ODI since the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The only other pair to achieve this post-CWC 2023 was Duckett himself alongside Jamie Smith against the West Indies at The Oval last year. Furthermore, it ended a long historic drought at this particular venue, becoming the first English opening duo to score simultaneous half-centuries in a Lord’s ODI since Nick Knight and Mike Atherton accomplished the feat against Sri Lanka in 1998.

The record-breaking opening stand provided the perfect foundation for England in the crucial series decider.

Ben Duckett scores highest individual score in ODIs

Following Jacob Bethell’s dismissal for a brilliant 91 off 93 balls, Ben Duckett continued his fireworks at Lord’s.

Duckett showed no signs of stopping as he smashed 4th one-day century and by crossing 139, he shattered a 47-year-old record to claim the highest individual ODI score in the history of Lord’s Cricket Ground.

His knock eclipses Viv Richards’ legendary 138* against England in the 1979 World Cup final, as well as historic 137s from Denis Amiss in 1975 and Marcus Trescothick in 2001.