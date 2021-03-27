Dream11 Team Predictions

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India ODI at MCA Stadium, Pune 1:30 PM IST March 28 Sunday:

After a thumping win over hosts India in the second ODI, England – for a change- would start favourites on Sunday in the decider at Pune. For the tourists, it would be an opportunity to salvage some pride after the losses in the Tests and T20Is.

Speculations suggest that India could make a few changes like Yuzvendra Chahal getting in the XI in place of Kuldeep Yadav and maybe – Washington Sundar in place of Krunal Pandya.

TOSS: The 3rd ODI match toss between India vs England will take place at 1 PM (IST) – March 28, Sunday.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Keepers – KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler

Batters – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (c), Jonny Bairstow

All-Rounders – Ben Stokes (vc), Krunal Pandya

Bowlers – Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Reece Topley

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India :

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant(wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

England :

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

IND vs ENG SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Parkinson.

