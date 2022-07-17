IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Streaming

Jolted by a thumping defeat in its last game, the Indian team is expected to tweak its batting template from cautious to a more fearless one in the series-deciding third ODI against England in Manchester on Sunday. The team under Rohit Sharma did put up an ultra-aggressive batting show with a great degree of success during the recently concluded T20 International series but the manner in which it chased a below-par target of 247 in the second ODI has left a lot to be desired. Rohit would put his hand up and admit that he and other veteran Shikhar Dhawan, were a bit on the defensive in the wake of some fine swing and seam bowling from Reece Topley and David Willey.

Here are the details of when and where to watch IND vs ENG 3rd ODI in India

Where will the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI take place?

India vs England 3rd ODI match will take place at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where can you watch IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Online in India?

India vs England 3rd ODI can be streamed online on the SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch IND vs ENG 3rd ODI on TV in India?

India vs England 3rd ODI will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

When will IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Start in India?

The India vs England 3rd ODI will start at 3.30 PM IST.