Manchester: Rishabh Pant was the star of the show on Sunday at Old Trafford as he helped India seal the 3-match ODI series against England.

His unbeaten knock of 125 off 113 deliveries and Hardik Pandya's impressive all-round show (71 runs and 4 wickets) led India to a convincing five-wicket win over the Three Lions in the third and final ODI.

Congratulations Team India on winning both the ODI and T20I series in England. @RishabhPant17 coming of age, @Jaspritbumrah93’s consistency, @hardikpandya7 in his elements and @ImRo45’s leadership have been outstanding throughout the white ball matches #EngvsInd 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KlazCSrdMg — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 17, 2022



"Hopefully, I remember (this knock) for the rest of my life. I was focusing on one ball at a time when I was batting. When your team is under pressure and you bat like that… something I aspire to do," Pant said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Pant, who got the Player of the Match award for his batting heroics, said that he enjoys playing in England.

“I always enjoy playing in England, and at the same time enjoy the atmosphere and the situation. The more you play the more experience you gain,” he said.

The 24-year-old also credited the Indian bowlers for doing a fantastic job as England were bundled out for 259 on a batting-friendly pitch in Manchester.

“Nothing to take away from the bowlers, it was a good wicket to bat on and the bowlers did a commendable job to restrict them, they were brilliant not only today but in the entire series,” he said.

(With Inputs From IANS Inputs)