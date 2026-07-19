IND Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli becoming the only Indian pair to play THESE many matches…

This milestone arrives at a time of intense speculation regarding Rohit Sharma's international future

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India’s Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma celebrate their team’s win after the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney, on Saturday, October 25, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

Former India captains and veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli created history at the iconic Lord’s on in the series concluding 3rd ODI against England as they became the 1st Indian pair to play 400 international matches together. The landmark was achieved when they took the field for after English captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bat first.

Rohit and Virat already held the record for the most international matches played together for India, having previously moved past the legendary combination of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, who shared the field in 391 matches.

Internationally, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene lead the all-time list with 550 appearances together. With their 400th appearance, Rohit and Kohli now sit seventh on this elite worldwide list.

The two pillars of India’s batting line-up started their international careers around the same time, with Rohit making his debut in 2007 and Kohli following in 2008. Over the last 18 years, they have been the two key plyers for the national team over the last decade.

Together, they have been part of major tournament victories, including the 2024 T20 World Cup and two Champions Trophy titles. They are also India’s 2nd and 3rd highest run-scorers in ODI history, with Kohli scoring 14,867 runs and Rohit accumulating 11,757 runs.

This milestone arrives at a time of intense speculation regarding Rohit Sharma’s international future. According to a report by The Indian Express, national selectors are looking to transition away from the 39-year-old opening batsman, meaning the Lord’s decider could potentially be his final appearance in the Indian jersey. Both Rohit and Kohli have already retired from Test matches and T20 Internationals, making the 50-over format their only active arena in international cricket.

Despite the talk surrounding his future, Rohit stepped onto the historic Lord’s turf alongside Kohli to seal their place in the record books. The historic achievement added immense significance to this all important 3rd match with the ODI series tied at 1-1 after India won the opening fixture and England bounced back to win the second game.

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