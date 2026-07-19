IND Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma strikes half-century amid uncertainty over his one-day future – Watch

Rohit Sharma struck a much needed half-century in a 100+ partnership with Shubman Gill during India's chase of 387 in the 3rd ODI against England at Lord's

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India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third ODI match between India and England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday, July 19, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Indian opener Rohit Sharma scored a much needed and well deserved half-century in the series concluding 3rd ODI against England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground amid uncertainty over his one-day future after the conclusion of this match. Rohit had a tough run in the previous matches which had put his position under scrutiny.

Earlier in the week, a report emerged about the Lord’s ODI being Rohit Sharma’s final international match in India colors which raised plenty of eyebrows, given the fact that the former Indian captain was thought to be an integral part of the ICC Cricket World Cup next year.

The report from Indian Express had claimed that the Indian selectors and team management wants to move on from Rohit Sharma at the top of the batting order, wanting to try out a new name up top in the build-up to the World Cup.

ROHIT SHARMA ANSWERS IN THE BEST WAY POSSIBLE WITH HIS BAT. 💥

While the noise outside kept growing, Rohit stayed focused where it mattered most#ENGvIND #INDvENG #Rohitsharma pic.twitter.com/w3jbpStLwe — aarav.sharma. (@CulerAarav) July 19, 2026

However, Board of Control for Cricket in India’s secretary Devajit Saikia made a public admission that all those rumours are false and that Rohit is still a part of the plans. That raised further concerns but if there were any doubts about his capabilities and form, the 39-year-old shrugged them all off with his half-century.

Also Read: Watch: MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara and Saif Ali Khan among others watching over India vs England 3rd ODI at Lord’s

Rohit Sharma reached 63rd fifty off 50 balls during his 100+ run partnership with skipper Shubman Gill, who continued his fine form with another half-century as well. Having laid the foundation for a successful chase, the Indian duo will be hoping to convert their start into something big.