Manchester: Despite being out-of-form with the bat and under massive scrutiny, Virat Kohli seemed to be in good headspace ahead of the all-important decider at Manchester against England on Sunday (July 17). A video surfaced on social media where Kohli can be seen dancing and in good mood. Kohli is arguably the best batter in the world, but lately he has faced immense flak for his lack of form.

This video should certainly comfort the fans who want to see him happy and get the runs. Here is the much-talked about video that is now going viral as expected:

Virat Kohli is a mood on the ground. pic.twitter.com/FSEmSxUOHQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 17, 2022

Amid all the criticism, the ex-India captain took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon and posted something extremely cryptic. He used just one-word to express what he feels. In the picture, Kohli is kneeling beside a picture with a quote that read: “What if I fall? Oh, but darling, what if you fly?”

Meanwhile, after the final ODI on Sunday (July 7) – Kohli would be on a month-long break. Reports suggest that he would be traveling to an undisclosed location with Anushka Sharma and his mother would also join them in London.

The ex-India captain has been unable to hit a century in international cricket since 2019. He has been without a century for 77 consecutive international innings.

Recently, Kohli found support from Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Babar reckoned this is a phase and he is certain it will pass.