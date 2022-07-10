India vs England 3rd T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates, Nottingham: Suryakumar Yadav’s Ton In Vain As England Won By 17 Runs; Suryakumar-Iyer Stand Keeps India Afloat In Chase; Suryakumar-Iyer Steady India After Powerplay; Rohit Departs, India In Spot Of Bother; Kohli-Pant Depart Quickly, Rohit-Suryakumar Key For Chase; India Rocked Early, Pant Departs; Moeen-Malan Depart Quickly, Livingstone Key For England; Malan-Liam 50-run Stand Fuel England’s Recovery; Salt Departs, Malan Key For England; Umran Strikes, Roy Departs After Powerplay; Malan-Roy Steady England After Early Blow; Avesh Draws First Blood, Buttler Departs; England Off To A Brisk Start in Nottingham; England Opt To Bat, Umran Comes Back; Check Playing XI’s; Jos Buttler have won the toss and elected to bat first. Reece Topley comes back and Philip Salt introduced into the side. On the other hand, India have made four changes – Shreyas Iyer, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan make a comeback into the side.Also Read - ENG vs IND 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's Ton In Vain, England Claim Consolation By 17 Runs

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi Also Read - ENG vs IND: MS Dhoni Found Wearing A Rishabh Pant Mask Ahead of 3rd T20, See Tweet

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson Also Read - Rohit Sharma Beats Ellyse Perry & Suzie Bates To Becomes Most-Capped Player in T20I History

Rohit Sharma – We would have fielded first. Had batted first twice, wanted to chase at least once. We don’t want to miss out on the winning confidence, but there are a few things we want to have a look at before the World Cup, so the changes.

Here are all the live updates of the 3rd T20 between IND and ENG –