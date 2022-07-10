IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Streaming

Nottingham: India defeated England by 49 runs in the 2nd T20I to clinch the three-match series 2-0 and will be looking forward to doing a whitewash by winning the 3rd T20I match which will be played tonight at Nottingham. In the 2nd T20I match of this series, Ravindra Jadeja ensured that India had a decent total on the board with an unbeaten 46, following up his century in the Test match last week at the same venue. Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued to make the new ball talk as he helped India get crucial wickets of Jason Roy and Jos Buttler early in the piece, which was enough to ensure that England never recovered from that. Buttler hasn't had a great start as the full-time white-ball captain of England and he would be wanting to have a win desperately going into the ODIs.

Here are the details of when and where to watch IND vs ENG 3rd T20I in India

Where will the IND vs ENG 3rd T20I take place ?

India vs England 3rd T20I match will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Where can you watch IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Online in India?

India vs England 3rd T20I can be streamed online on the SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch IND vs ENG 3rd T20I on TV in India?

India vs England 3rd T20I will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

When will IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Start in India?

The India vs England 3rd T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST.

WEATHER FORECAST: Temperature will be around 24-27 C. Mostly sunny, partly cloudy sky expected as the match progresses.