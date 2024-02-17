Home

Can Yashasvi Jaiswal Bat Again On Day 4 After Being Retired Hurt?

Yashasvi Jaiswal injured his lower back on Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test. This forced him to retired hurt and return to the dugout.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Yashasvi Jaiswal retired hurt after smashing a scintillating century on Day 3 of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, on February 17. The young opener seemingly had trouble with his lower back which forced him to walk out of the ground. His knock helped the hosts gain a lead of 322 runs by the end of Day 3.

However, the bigger question now is will the young batting sensation will be able to come out and bat again. As the batter returned after being retired hurt not retired out, he will be able to bat again if he is feeling fit enough. This is a piece of good news for the Indian team as they will need a huge target against England.

Ashwin is allowed to return and play again at any point in time but there is no confirmed news on his availability yet. He opted out of the third Test due to his mother’s illness. If Ashwin does not return, India will only have four bowlers in the fourth innings.

Though captain Rohit Sharma fell cheaply, India were able to extend their lead to 322 runs by the end of Day 3 with help of Century from Yashasvi Jaiswal and a crucial fifty from Shubman Gill.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s overnight withdrawal from the match because of a family medical emergency meant India were one frontline bowler short ahead of Day Three. But others stepped up, with Mohammed Siraj taking 4-84, especially fuelled by a strong spell after lunch.

Kuldeep Yadav impressed in the morning with his pace, turn and variations to take two scalps while Ravindra Jadeja also picked two wickets and Jasprit Bumrah triggered the collapse by taking out Joe Root as England lost eight wickets for just 95 runs, giving India a 126-run lead and momentum in the match, which wasn’t a realistic possibility in the morning.

In their second innings, Jaiswal showed restraint before attacking England’s bowlers to make 104, hitting nine fours and five sixes. He retired hurt shortly before stumps due to back spasms, putting a pause on his 155-run stand with Gill. On the other hand, Gill also cashed on the tiring England bowlers by batting at his own pace while hitting six fours and two sixes to remain 65 not out at stumps, with Kuldeep Yadav giving him company on three not out, as India reached 196/2 in 51 overs.

