IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Centuries From Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Inspired Me – Yashasvi Jaiswal After 214 Not Out

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third Indian batter and first left-hander from the country to score successive double hundreds in Tests.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is slowly turning out to be India's mainstay at the top of batting order. (Image: BCCI)

Rajkot: Yashasvi Jaiswal took inspiration from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja’s centuries in the first innings as he recorded his second consecutive double hundred in the series on Sunday against England in the third Test. Riding on Jaiswal’s 214 not out in the second innings and knocks from Rohit and Jadeja, India defeated England by 434 runs, their biggest in terms of runs in 577-Test history. With this win, India also take a 2-1 series lead in the five-match series.

“The way Rohit (Sharma) bhai and Jaddu (Jadeja) bhai played in the first innings really inspired me. The way they played session by session was incredible, the way they put effort motivated all of us,” Jaiswal said after the game.

