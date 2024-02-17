Home

How Mother’s Gold Chains Turned GOLD For India’s New Kid On The Block Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel made his Test debut for India against England in the third Test in Rajkot.

Dhruv Jurel plays a shot en route to his 46 against England.

Rajkot: Dhruv Jurel has got a Test debut to remember. Although he missed on a well-deserved maiden Test fifty, Jurel’s 46 off 104 balls against the likes of James Anderon, Mark Wood, Tom Hartley and etc, proved the Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper is here to stay. More importantly, India got another middle-order and a keeper option in Jurel. Coming in at the fall of Ravindra Jadeja, Jurel joined senior pro Ravichandran Ashwin as the duo shared a 77-run stand off 175 balls to defy the Englishmen. However, he was dismissed while trying to cut Rehan Ahmed on Day 2.

The 22-year-old, who celebrated his birthday last month, has been in decent form prior to his India call. He was among runs for Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before hitting a couple of fifties for India A against South Africa A and England Lions.

However, his journey wasn’t smooth as compared to a lot of his peers. Jurel’s journey with cricket started at famous cricket coach Phool Chand’s academy in Noida. Born in an Army family, Dhruv’s father Nem Singh Jurel never wanted his son to pursue cricket and instead follow his footsteps or get a government job. But Dhruv was determined to make it big in cricket.

Mother’s Sacrifice

In fact, the teenager boy threatened to run away at the age of 14 after his father denied him to buy a cricket bat. Unable to see his son’s dreams fading away, Dhruv’s mother came to rescue as she sold off her gold chain to manage his cricketing cost.

Thereafter, fortunes started to change for Dhruv as he was a consistent run-scorer at the age-level cricket in Agra. But opportunities there were limited. His mother came to the rescue again. In search of better opportunities and to avoid regular travelling between Agra and Noida, she decided to shift with Dhruv to Noida.

His mother’s sacrifices reaped rewards. He was the vice-captain of the Indian team at theU-19 World Cup in West Indies where the Boys in Blue lost to Bangladesh in the final. Money continued to flow in the Jurel family as he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League last year.

Although he got limited chances to bat in 13 games, but his 32 off 15 balls as an ‘Impact Player’ against Punjab Kings earned plaudits from the biggest of Indian cricket. Seeing his son’s success, Nem Singh was forced to take a step back on his stance regarding Dhruv’s career and went to an IPL match in Jaipur. “They came to watch an IPL match in Jaipur. Papa turned towards mummy and said ‘tere sone ki chain wasool ho gayi aaj’ (Your gold chain has been repaid),” Dhruv recalled as quoted by Hindustan Times.

