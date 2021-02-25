England are unhappy with the umpiring decisions on the opening day of the third Test against India that got underway from Wednesday in Motera. The day-night contest saw the visitors being rolled over for 112 after they opted to bat first before Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten half-century took the hosts within touching distance to their total by the time the day’s play ended. Also Read - 3rd Test: After Taking 6/38 on Day 1, Axar Patel Reveals Secret Behind His Success

Before the stumps though, there was some controversy when the third umpire overturned the on-field soft decision that gave Shubman Gill out after Ben Stokes claimed a close low catch off Stuart Broad in the second over of India innings. The ball seemed to have grazed the turf as Stokes claimed it as catch but the TV umpire gave it not out after viewing it just from one angle.

The quickness of the call left Stokes with a wry smile with captain Joe Root making his frustration clear as he got involved in an animated discussion with the on-field umpire. And then in the final over of the day's play, England appealed against Rohit for a stumping chance which the TV umpire gave as not out without using the zoomer.

“It’s very frustrating,” England opener Zak Crawley responded when questioned about the catch controversy involving Stokes and Gill. “We’re behind the game and we wanted those little 50-50 situations to go our way. That’s the way it goes sometimes. It’s certainly not our day. It does not help our chances.”

He continued, “When we batted, Jack had one where it didn’t quite carry and it seemed like they looked at it from five or six different angles. When we were fielding it seemed like they looked at it from one angle. That’s where the frustrations lie.”

Crawley said their complain is that the calls were made without having a thorough look at the replays. “I can’t say whether they were out or not out, but I think the frustrations lie with not checking more thoroughly,” he said.

When asked what his captain was discussing with the umpires Nitin Menon and Anil Chaudhary, Crawley said, “I would like to answer but I’ll leave that to the captain and senior players. As a young player I’ll keep my nose out of that situation, that’s for Joe, I think.”

Crawley was the only English batsman to have managed a score of any significance on the opening day of the pink-ball contest, hitting 53 off 84. “It was easy to bat against the seamers, never easy to bat against spinners in these conditions. We should have got a few runs. if 200 would have been a nice and competitive score,” he said.

While India went with three spinners and two pacers, England fielded three frontline pacers and just one specialist spinner. When asked if his team erred in team combination, the 23-year-old said, “We have very strong seamers and back them on any surface. It is above my pay grade, for sure, but I think that’s the way we were looking at it. If we had got a few more runs it might have helped our bowlers out a lot more. At the moment we are probably behind the game but there is plenty of time to fight back with our bowling line-up.”

While Crawley was happy with his effort with the bat, he wanted to convert it into a big total. “It is always nice to score a fifty in a Test match but you want to kick on and score more. For my first Test back, it was nice to get some runs. I think it is easier to bat during the day (in day-night Tests) but it is different over here to what it is in England, he said.