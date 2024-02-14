Home

India vs England, 3rd Test, FREE Live Streaming: India and England have faced each other in 133 Tests, where India won 32 and England won 51 matches. 50 matches were drawn.

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test, FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs England on TV, Laptop, Desktop in India: Rohit Sharma’s Team India is going to compete against Ben Stokes-led England cricket team in the third Test of the five-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, on February 15. The team winning this match will have the opportunity to gain a 2-1 as the series is currently tied at 1-1.

The live streaming of the India vs England 3rd Test series at Rajkot will be available on the JioCinema app as well as the website. Also, the match can be watched live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels and the test match will begin at 9:30 am IST.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England (announced): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson

