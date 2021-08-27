Headingley: It is one of the finest slip catches you would ever see! England middle-order batsman Jonny Bairstow took a one-handed screamer at second slip on Friday during the third Test at Leeds, Headingley. The ball came off a thickish outside edge, it was headed in-between Joe Root and Bairstow. Bairstow put his left hand out and the ball stuck in it. Root standing next to him at first slip was in awe of the catch.Also Read - Root Bhai Aur Kitna Naak Me Dum Karoge: Kambli's Tweet Draws Hilarious Response

What a catch this was by Jonny Bairstow to remove KL Rahul. #ENGvsINDpic.twitter.com/TC28PCbKyE — Dilse FAN (@dilsefan1) August 27, 2021

