Home

Sports

IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: List Of Records By Yashasvi Jaiswal, Team India Against England In Rajkot

IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: List Of Records By Yashasvi Jaiswal, Team India Against England In Rajkot

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his India debut in August last year and since then there has been no looking back for the Mumbai youngster.

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after his double hundred against England in 3rd Test. (Image: BCCI)

Rajkot: Yashasvi Jaiswal etched his name into history books after the opener smashed his second consecutive double hundred in Tests on Sunday in the ongoing series against England. Following his 209 in the second match in Visakhapatnam, the Mumbai batter bettered his Test score with an unbeaten 214 to put his team in a winning position against Ben Stokes’s men who had won the first match in Hyderabad. Riding on centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, India posted 445 in the first innings. In reply, England were all out for 319, despite Ben Duckett’s 153. In the second innings, India declared at 430/4, putting a 557-run target for the visitors. Chasing a mammoth total, England folded for just 122, thanks to Jadeja’s five-wicket haul.

Trending Now

Let’s take a look at some of the records created in the game…

You may like to read

4 – Sarfaraz Khan became the fourth Indian batter to score 50+ scores in each innings on Test debut. Dilawar Hussain (59 & 57 vs England, Kolkata, 1934), Sunil Gavaskar (65 & 67 not out vs West Indies, Port of Spain, 1971), Shreyas Iyer (105 & 65 vs New Zealand, Kanpur, 2021) are the other three.

3 – Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third Indian to score double hundreds in successive Tests. Vinod Kambli (224 vs England, 227 vs Zimbabwe, 1992/93) and Virat Kohli (213 & 243 vs Sri Lanka, 2017/18) scored the others.

12 – Yashasvi Jaiswal equaled Pakistan great Wasim Akram (12) for hitting most sixes in an innings of a Test match. Akram’s feat came against Zimbabwe in 1996.

7 – Yashasvi Jaiswal became the seventh Indian batter to hit a double hundred in second innings in Tests. Before Jaiswal, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Dilip Sardesai, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman and Wasim Jaffer achieved the feat.

2 – Yashasvi Jaiswal became the second Indian left-hander after Vinod Kambli to hit two double hundreds in a Test series. He is also the seocnd Indian after Mayank Agarwal to hit two double hundreds in World Test Championship.

3 – This is the third time India scored 400-plus runs in both innings of a Test match. The other instances were against Pakistan in Kolkata in 2005 and against Sri Lanka in 2009 in Ahmedabad.

48 – India also surpassed their previous record of hitting most sixes in a Test series. In the ongoing series, India have so far hit 48 over boundaries, eclipsing their 47 sixes in 2019 against South Africa at home.

545 – Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 545 is most by an Indian left-hander in a Test series, surpassing Sourav Ganguly (534 vs Pakistan in 2007) and Gautam Gambhir (463 vs Australia in 2008).

434 – India recorded their biggest Test win in terms of runs. The previous best was against New Zealand in 2021 in Mumbai when they won the game by 372 runs.

2 – This was Ravindra Jadeja’s second instance when he took five wickets and scored a hundred in the same Test match. Earlier, he did the same against Sri Lanka (175 ot out & 5/41) in 2022 in Mohali. Before Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin (thrice) Vinoo Mankad and Polly Umrigar achieved the same feat.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.