IND vs ENG 3rd Test: MILESTONE UNLOCKED! Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes Second Indian Bowler After Anil Kumble To Take 500 Test Wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the 9th bowler in cricket history to take 500 Test wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin etched his name in the history book as he became the second Indian bowler after legendary Anil Kumble to take 500 wickets in Test cricket. He reached this much-awaited milestone on day 2 of the third Test between Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team and Ben Stokes’ England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, on February 16.

Ashwin is also the 9th bowler in history to reach this historic milestone. Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, James Anderson, Anil Kumble, Stuart Broad, Glenn McGrath, Courtney Walsh, and Nathan Lyon are the only other bowlers to do the same.

