Headingley: It was a Test to remember for Ollie Robinson, who picked up seven wickets in the match and was awarded the man of the match after England beat India by an innings and 76 runs on Saturday at Headingley. Robinson, who picked up the big wicket of Virat Kohli revealed his plan. Robinson confessed that the plan was to bowl on the fifth and the sixth stump, get it to angle away, and hope he nicks one.

"It's nice to get Kohli, after he got me for two fours in the over – it's a simple plan to Virat, fourth and fifth stump, get it to angle away, and hope he nicks it and he did," Robinson said at the post-match presentation.

Admitting that it was a dream to get a man of the match award in his first win for England, Robinson said it was an honour to bowl with James Anderson and learn from him.

It’s a dream to be honest, to get a man of the match award in my first win for England. I enjoyed bowling here before, and it’s nice to use the conditions here, so I’m happy to get a five-for here. To bowl with Jimmy and learn from him is an honour. It has only improved my game. I keep learning and trying to be as good as possible.