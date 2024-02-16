Home

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Creates History, Becomes First Player With 5 Centuries And 500 Wickets In Test Cricket

Ashwin creates history by becoming the first player with 5 Test centuries and 500 Test wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin created history as he became the first cricketer to pick 500 wickets and have 5 centuries in Test cricket during the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, on February 16. He is also the second Indian and 9th overall bowler to have 500 Test scalps.

The Veteran spinner became the 9th bowler in history to reach this historic milestone. Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, James Anderson, Anil Kumble, Stuart Broad, Glenn McGrath, Courtney Walsh, and Nathan Lyon are the only other bowlers to do the same.

Ashwin is the fastest Indian and the second fastest overall to reach this milestone. Muralitharan did this in 87 matches while it took Ashwin 98.

