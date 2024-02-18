Home

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Set To Rejoin Team India From Day 4 In Rajkot

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had temporarily withdrawn from the ongoing third Test against England i Rajkot.

Ravichandran Ashwin is the ninth bowler in the world to take 500 Test wickets.

Rajkot: India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who withdrew from the ongoing third Test match against England to be by his ill mother, will be rejoining the side on Sunday (Day 4), the BCCI announced. That means he will be available to bat and bowl for the rest of the match. On Friday, Ashwin had to rush back to Chennai hours after reaching the coveted milestone of 500 Test wickets on the second day. Although the BCCI didn’t mention the exact reason of his temporary withdrawal, vice-president Rajeev Shukla informed on social media that the cricketer’s mother was not keeping well.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the return of R Ashwin to the squad after a brief absence due to a family emergency. Ashwin had to temporarily withdraw from the squad after Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Rajkot to attend to a family emergency,” the BCCI stated.

The BCCI also requested privacy for Ashwin’s family during this tough time. “The team and its supporters have stood united in support of Ashwin during this challenging period, and the management is delighted to welcome him back to the field. Ashwin and his family kindly request privacy as they navigate through these challenging times,” it added.

