IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Makes Statement After Injury With Hundred On Home Ground

Ravindra Jadeja had missed the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam due to an injury.

Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot en route to his century against England. (Image: BCCI)

Rajkot: Ravindra Jadeja made a strong comeback after injury on his home ground with a brilliant hundred against England on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test match in Rajkot on Thursday. This was his fourth Test hundred and his second at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. It was also his sixth first-class hundred at this venue, his second in Tests after he’d got his maiden ton in the format here in 2018. Having scored 87 and 2 in the first Test, Jadeja had to miss the second game in Visakhapatnam due to an injury.

Coming back after a gap of two weeks, Jadeja showed why he is rated so high as he and captain Rohit Sharma struck together 204 runs for the fourth wicket to steady the ship. Rohit and Jadeja cashed in on a batting-friendly surface, which had provided early troubles to India’s youngsters in the first session.

India were left reeling at 33/3 in the first hour’s play having lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (10), Shubman Gill (0) and Rajat Patidar (5), but Rohit and Jadeja rebuilt the innings. The Indian duo opted to grind it out in the morning session and impose themselves in the afternoon without taking any undue risks to put on 152 runs for the fourth wicket so far.

The dashing all-rounder found the gaps on a packed leg-side field and his immaculate running between the wickets was the stand-out aspect of his knock. Jadeja had fielders standing close to his bat and even on the leg side, but the local favourite displayed excellent use of his wrists to work the ball around for singles and doubles.

