Rohit Sharma Consoles Sarfaraz Khan’s Father After Mumbai Batter Makes India Debut – WATCH VIDEO

Sarfaraz Khan came into the Indian team after KL Rahul was ruled out of the second Test against England in the ongoing series.

Rohit Sharma congratulates Sarfaraz Khan's father Naudhad Khan in Rajkot. (Image: X)

Rajkot: India captain Rohit Sharma made a sweet gesture towards Sarfaraz Khan’s father and coach, Naushad Khan, by consoling the veteran after his son received his maiden Test cap on Thursday against England in the third Test match. Soon after Sarfaraz got his maiden Test cap from former captain Anil Kumble, Naushad, who was standing a few metres away broke into tears. Sarfaraz was later seen showing his India cap to his father and also wiped off his wife’s happy tears at the venue.

While all the Indian players were going back to the dressing room to get ready, Rohit walked towards Naushad, gave a warm hug, consoled and congratulated him. The Indian captain also congratulated Sarfaraz’s wife, the video of which was shared by the BCCI.

