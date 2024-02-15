Home

Rohit Sharma Saves The Day, Slams 11th Test Century Against England in Rajkot

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja are steady after India lost three wickets in quick sucession.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma Saves The Day, Slams 11th Test Century Against England in Rajkot

New Delhi: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma slammed his 11th Test century in the ongoing third Test match against England at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The skipper’s ton came when India were under pressure as they lost three wickets in quick succession. The 36-year-old reached 100 runs mark on 157 balls.

At this point of time, Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit are batting and England are struggling to get another breakthrough. Jadeja is also nearing his 4th Test ton.

At the start of the session, Mark Wood and James Anderson were immaculate with their lines and lengths. Though there was early moisture, Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal got some quick boundaries, with not much swing present.

Wood drew first blood when he angled across a delivery which caught Jaiswal at the crease and the left-hander could only edge behind to first slip. In his next over, Wood had an uncomfortable Shubman Gill nicking behind a good length delivery to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

England had their third wicket in the ninth over when Hartley got a delivery to jump off a length, which gripped and turned very sharply to take Rajat Patidar’s edge towards cover. After being hit on the helmet grille by Wood in a short-ball play, with three fielders stationed at deep in the leg-side, Rohit tried to unsettle Hartley with cut and sweep for boundaries.

He even got a life at 27 in the same over when Joe Root dropped his catch at first slip on an attempted slog. Luck continued to favour Rohit when survived a close lbw shout while dancing down the pitch against Anderson.

Rohit then brought out his good-looking punch, loft down the pitch, pull and sweep to reach his fifty in 71 balls. From the other end, Jadeja, sent ahead of debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel, remained rock-solid, driving and punching Root for a brace of fours to be an ideal partner for Rohit in leading the recovery act for India.

