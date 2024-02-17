Home

IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma Teases Ravindra Jadeja With IPL Remark After Latter’s Consecutive No-Balls

Ravindra Jadeja scored a brilliant 112 with the bat for India in the first innings helping his team reach 445 all out.

Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma

Rajkot: India captain Rohit Sharma teased teammate Ravindra Jadeja in his cheeky style after the latter overstepped twice during England’s innings on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test on Friday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium. The incident took place in the 31st over when Jadeja bowled two consecutive no-balls against Joe Root. Visibly not pleased with Jadeja’s repeated mistakes, Rohit trolled the local hero, reminding him about his bowling in IPL.

“Yaar, ye Jadeja IPL mein to itne no-balls nahi dalta. T20 samajh ke bowling kar, Jaddu. (Man, Jadeja doesn’t bowl this many no-balls in IPL. Think it’s a T20 game and bowl Jadeja),” Rohit told the all-rounder as was caught o stump mic. Soon, Rohit’s hilarious take on Jadeja’s bowling went viral on internet.

Rohit Sharma represents whole of Dinda Academy when he says “Jaddu samajh ye T20 hai, idhar No balls allowed nahi” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cQ4s3aJOGm — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) February 16, 2024

Incidentally, both Rohit and Jadeja smashed hundreds with the bat in the ongoing Test match.

