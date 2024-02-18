Home

Sports

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Shubman Gill Misses Ton After Being Run-Out On Day 4 | WATCH

This is the second batter who got out because of run-out in the ongoing Test match against England. Earlier, Sarfaraz Khan also lost hisn wicket in the same manner.

New Delhi: India star batter Shubman Gill got an unlucky dismissal on Day four of the ongoing third Test match against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Rajkot. The batter was playing on 91 runs. This is the second time in the same Test match that a batter got dismissed because of a run-out.

In the last ball of 64th over, Kuldeep stepped out to take on Tom Hartley he smacked the ball on the mid-on region. As Kuldeep was already a long way down the pitch, took another couple of steps towards the other end, encouraging the batter at the non-striker’s end to go for the single.

Ben Stokes collected the ball and threw it towards the non-striker’s end. Gill was already a long way down the track and was a bit late in realizing it. Here is the clip how Shubman got departed:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

