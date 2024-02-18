Home

IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Suryakumar Yadav Pens Emotional Note For Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan As India Dominate England

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s double hundred and Sarfaraz Khan’s fifties in both innings put India in commend against England in 3rd Test.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan forged an unbeaten 172-run stand for the fifth wicket. (Image: BCCI)

Rajkot: Suryakumar Yadav penned an emotional short note on Mumbai teammates Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan after the duo’s super show with the bat put India in the driver’s seat on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test match against England. While Sarfaraz hit back-to-back fifties on Test debut, Jaiswal smashed a second consecutive double hundred against the Englishmen in the series.

After being out for just 10 runs in the first innings, Jaiswal was hungry for runs in the second essay. He didn’t disappoint. Even after losing captain Rohit Sharma cheaply, the left-handed opener joined Shubman Gill and put on 159 runs for the second wicket before the southpaw retired hurt on Day 3 due to a back spasm.

He came back on Day 4 to complete his unfinished business, putting India on top. On the other hand, Sarfaraz, who made his Test debut in this game, scored his second fifty of the match. While he was unfortunately run out for 62 in the first innings, the 26-year-old remained unbeaten on 68 in the second.

“From Maindaans of Mumbai to batting together for India. What a story,” Suryakumar posted o his Instagram story with a picture of the two. Notably, all three have played together for Mumbai in domestic cricket. Ranked No.1 in the shortest format, Suryakumar is a regular in white-ball cricket for India. For Jaiswal and Sarfaraz, duo had to toil hard in the domestic circuit to get into the Indian playing XI.

With his 214 not out, Jaiswal also got most runs by an Indian left-hander in a Test series, surpassing former captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Jaiswal, currenty has 545 runs, eclipsing Ganguly’s 534 in the 2007 home series against Pakistan. It was the same series, Ganguly scored his maiden Test double hundred in Bengaluru.

