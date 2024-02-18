Home

Sports

IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Toss Made All The Difference, Reckons Rohit Sharma After India’s Record Win In Rajkot

IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Toss Made All The Difference, Reckons Rohit Sharma After India’s Record Win In Rajkot

India lead the five-match series 2-1 with two more games to go. The final two Tests will be played in Ranchi and Dharamshala.

Indian players celebrate an English wicket on Sunday in Rajkot. (Image: BCCI)

Rajkot: India captain Rohit Sharma reckoned, that winning the toss was one of the turning points in the third Testa against England which the hosts won by a mammoth 434 runs with a day to spare. Set an improbable target of 557 runs to win, the Englishmen succumbed under pressure to be all out for 122 in the second innings, thanks to Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul. The local boy had also scored a hundred in the first. It was Jadeja’s second instance where he scored a hundred and a fifty in the same game.

Trending Now

With centuries from Rohit and Jadeja, India put 445 runs on board in the first innings after opting to bat first. In reply, England were all out for 319, despite a magnificent 153 from Ben Duckett, thus taking a 126-run lead. In the second innings, it was all Jaiswal show as his unbeaten 214 off 236 balls, in which he equalled the highest number of sixes (12) in a Test innings, was the cornerstone of India’s second innings total of 430/4 declared.

You may like to read

“Lots of turning points, was a good toss to win, we know how important in India it is to win the toss, the way we came back and bowled after that onslaught,” Rohit said after the game. Notably, India were a bowler less on Day 3 as off-spinner Ravichandran temporarily withdrew from the game to be by his ailing mother in Chennai. He returned to the game on Day 4 post Tea session.

Rohit also lauded his bowlers, especially the way they bowled despite not having Ashwin in the mix. “The bowlers showed a lot of character, not to forget we did not have our most experienced bowler as well. With the bat we knew the job was half-done, those two youngsters got us the lead we wanted and obviously Jadeja with the ball in the 2nd innings was superb,” he added.

Asked about his views on Jaiswal, Rohit chose not to speak much about the Mumbai batter and let the kid play freely. “I have spoken a lot about him, in Vizag as well, people outside the changeroom have spoken as well. I don’t want to talk too much about him, he has started his career on a high, I want him to continue doing well, yeah looks a good player,” he added.

This was also India’s biggest win in Test cricket in terms of runs, bettering the previous 372-run win over New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in 2021.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.