Headingley: Umpire’s Call is back in debate after Rohit Sharma found himself on the wrong side of it on Friday during the third Test at Leeds. The Indian opener was given out by the umpire and then he took the DRS which showed that the ball was clipping the top of the leg-stump.Also Read - Ind vs Eng 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma Makes Big Statement, Reckons 'India Very Much Behind' at Headingley

At least 50 per cent of the ball should be hitting the stumps, but fans feel only 10-20 per cent of the ball is clipping the wicket. Had the umpire not raised his finger, it would have been not out. Fans feel the Umpire’s Call rule is bizarre. Also Read - IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli Knit Unbeaten Stand to Lead India's Fightback After England Score 432 on Day 3

Here is how fans reacted to it: Also Read - Jonny Bairstow Takes One-Handed Catch to Send KL Rahul Packing at Leeds | WATCH VIDEO

Forget 50%,Looks like only 3% (or less) of ball hitting the wicket, This shouldn’t be umpires call.

Either the third umpire was drunk or the rules for Umpires call changed in last one hour!! #INDvENG #ENGvIND #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/HppBEsn0FW — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) August 27, 2021

Absolutely ridiculous. Have always believed that DRS has to be decisive, this umpire’s call proves that. Shambolic. #ENGvIND #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/cmPzrNXPcH — Atharv Warty (@atharvsays) August 27, 2021

More than 75% part of the ball was missing the stumps and still, an umpires call.

They have made LBW a joke really.

Absolute nonsense this is.#ENGvIND #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/Mc2rgfDNjb — Akshat (@Akshat_Cricket) August 27, 2021

How could this be given as umpire’s call? #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/TXYCkWyd7l — Vikrant Singh (@Vikrant_singh_7) August 27, 2021

It was a classy 59 from the Indian opener and was dismissed when he looked set for a hundred. He was not happy with the decision and fumed on his way back to the dressing room.

STUMPS AT HEADINGLEY – India 78 & 215/2, trail England (423) by 139 runs in 3rd Test| Pujara 91 not out, Kohli 45 not out, Rohit 59