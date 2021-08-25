New Delhi: James Anderson once produced magic with the red ball as he claimed three big wickets including Virat Kohli’s in the first session of the third Test match against India. India won the toss and elected to bat first but nothing went in their favour as Anderson produced another masterclass of his to put hosts on the top in the first session of the Test itself.Also Read - LIVE IND vs ENG Live Score Today Match, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Kohli Falls Cheaply as India Struggle; Anderson's Triple Strikes Put England on Top

Meanwhile, Kohli's poor form in Test cricket continues as he once again knicked the ball behind the stumps to Jos Buttler and became Anderson's victim for the seventh time.

Kohli, who has been struggling in this series, was set up by the veteran English pacer on a full delivery where the Indian captain tried to play the cover drive but only managed an edge to it. He scored only 7 runs.



With the wicket, Anderson has now become the joint-most successful bowler against Kohli in Test cricket alongside Australia’s Nathan Lyon who also got the better of the Indian captain seven times.

The 34-year-old’s lean patch in Test cricket is growing after every match as he has failed to hit any half-century in his last eight innings now. In the ongoing series, Kohli has scored 69 runs in 4 innings at an underwhelming average of 17.25. He has looked very rusty on the balls landing outside off-stump, which also troubled him during the 2014 England tour.

Meanwhile, Anderson also got the big wickets of in-form opener KL Rahul and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara to put England on top. Rahul’s dismissal was very similar to Kohli’s one, as the centurion from Lord’s Test departed on a duck. While Pujara once again became the veteran’s bunny was scored only 1. It was the 10th time when Anderson got the better of Pujara in Test cricket.