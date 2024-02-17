Home

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: ‘Waiting For Them To Make Mistake’, Mohammed Siraj Reveals India’s Tactic Against England On Day 3

Mohammed Siraj picked up 4 wickets o Day 3 and helped India to bowl out England on 319 runs.

Mohammed Siraj (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star pacer Mohammed Siraj revealed Team India’s bowling tactics against England on Day 3 of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, on February 17. The hosts were on the backfoot after Duckett’s knock and Ashwin’s withdrawal and needed to counter-attack with the ball in order to bounce back in the match.

India managed to do it as they bowled out the English side on 319 runs and gained a huge lead ahead of their second innings. Siraj at the end of Day 3 explained India’s strategy against England on Day 3.

“We had only four bowlers and we had a responsibility. We knew they would attack so we spoke about sticking together knowing that they would make a mistake. We didn’t plan anything much, we were waiting for them to make a mistake,” said Siraj at the end of Day 3.

“I knew the yorker would be a good wicket-taking option. The important role for a bowler is to bowl six dot balls, we know they’re not used to playing out six dots in a row. (On what he did during his break in the last match) Enjoyed with my family, then we had training. I did my training and then I even watched the Test match at home, enjoyed watching Bumrah bowling yorkers,” he added.

Though captain Rohit Sharma fell cheaply, India were able to extend their lead to 322 runs by the end of Day 3 with the help of a Century from Yashasvi Jaiswal and a crucial fifty from Shubman Gill.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s overnight withdrawal from the match because of a family medical emergency meant India were one frontline bowler short ahead of Day Three. But others stepped up, with Mohammed Siraj taking 4-84, especially fuelled by a strong spell after lunch.

Kuldeep Yadav impressed in the morning with his pace, turn, and variations to take two scalps while Ravindra Jadeja also picked two wickets and Jasprit Bumrah triggered the collapse by taking out Joe Root as England lost eight wickets for just 95 runs, giving India a 126-run lead and momentum in the match, which wasn’t a realistic possibility in the morning.

In their second innings, Jaiswal showed restraint before attacking England’s bowlers to make 104, hitting nine fours and five sixes. He retired hurt shortly before stumps due to back spasms, putting a pause on his 155-run stand with Gill. On the other hand, Gill also cashed on the tiring England bowlers by batting at his own pace while hitting six fours and two sixes to remain 65 not out at stumps, with Kuldeep Yadav giving him company on three not out, as India reached 196/2 in 51 overs.

