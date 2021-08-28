Headingley: Following the humiliating loss by an innings and 76 runs in the third Test on Saturday at Headingley, India skipper Virat Kohli said that batting collapses happen in the country and admitted that they made a few bad decisions as a batting unit.Also Read - India vs England: Pitch Invader Daniel Jarvis Banned for Life from Headingley Stadium

"Batting collapses can happen in this country, the pitch was good to bat on, but their discipline with the ball forced us to make a few mistakes, and it was difficult to deal with spells where we weren't getting runs. We didn't make good decisions as a batting side. The pitch looked good to bat on, and when England batted it hadn't changed much, so they had a lot more intent with the bat, made better decision," he added

Kohli, who scored 55 in the second innings, admitted that it was scoreboard pressure that got to them and the English bowlers were on the button.

“It’s down to scoreboard pressure. We knew we were up against it when we were out for 80 and the opposition put up a big score. We put up crucial partnerships and saw the day through, but the pressure from the English bowlers was brillaint this morning and we didn’t respond well,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

It took England less than a session to get the eight remaining Indian wickets. Picking the big wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli, Ollie Robinson was the star as he picked up five wickets in the second essay. With the win, England level the five-match Test series 1-1.

The Indian captain also assured that they would bounce back from this loss like they have done in the past.

“We need to correct our flaws quickly and we’ve done this before, and we look forward to the Oval Test,” the Indian captain said.