IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Why Indians Players Are Wearing Black Armbands In Rajkot Against England?

India are playing with 10 players and one substitute fielder after off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew himself midway into the game due to his mother’s illness.

Indian players were seen sporting black armbands on Day 3 of the third Test against England.

Rajkot: The Indian players are wearing black armbands in memory of former captain Dattajirao Gaekwad on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test against England on Saturday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium. Dattajirao, who played 11 Tests for India between 1951 and 1962, died on February 13 after remaining hospitalised for 12 days.At 95, he was India’s oldest living Test cricketer.

Dattajirao was the father of former India batter and coach Aunshuman Gaekwad. “Team India will be wearing black arm bands in memory of Dattajirao Gaekwad, former India captain and India’s oldest Test cricketer who passed away recently,” the BCCI said in a statement. A right-handed batter, who could bowl both medium pace and leg-break, Dattajirao was India’s captain during the 1959 tour of England.

