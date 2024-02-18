Home

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Slams Second Double Century Against England

New Delhi: Young Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his second Test double century against England in the ongoing third Test match at Niranjan Shah Stadium Rajkot. Jaiswal smashed his second double ton in 231 balls.

Earlier, the batter smashed his first double-ton in the second Test of the same series. The batter is the third youngest Indian cricketer to slam a double century in Test cricket as before him Sunil Gavaskar smashed his maiden double century at the age of 21 years and 277 days.

