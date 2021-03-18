In the fourth T20I between India and England, Ben Stokes took a blinder to sent Hardik Pandya back to the pavilion at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It was the 19th over of the match when Hardik tried to muscle Mark Wood’s ball over mid-off for a boundary but Stokes had a different plan as he took a flying catch. Also Read - LIVE India vs England 4th T20I Live Cricket Score Ahmedabad: Suryakumar's Fifty, Iyer's Blitz Power India to 185/8 vs England

Pandya scored 11 runs in 8 balls as India failed to cross the 200-run mark and were stopped at 185/8 in 20 overs.



Stokes also had a decent day with the bowl as he claimed a crucial wicket of KL Rahul.

Meanwhile, England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first at Narendra Modi Stadium in the crucial contest where India need a desperate win to keep the series alive.

India made two changes with Ishan Kishan, who is suffering from a groin strain, making way for Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar coming in for Yuzvendra Chahal.

For India, Suryakumar Yadav was the top-scorer with a 57-run knock on his maiden T20I innings. He took 28 balls to reach the milestone.

Suryakumar, who replaced Ishan Kishan in the playing XI, was promoted to bat at no 3 over skipper Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Surya became the fifth Indian to score a 50 plus score on the first T20I innings as the other batters on the list are Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Robin Uthappa.

Apart from Surya, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer also made some valuable contributions with 30 and 37 runs respectively.

While for England, Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed four wickets.

India were 75 for 3 at halfway mark with Suryakumar going great guns. He reached his maiden international fifty from just 28 deliveries, with a four off Rashid in the 12th over.

Pant joined the party as he hit two fours off Stokes in the 13th over, taking India’s score to 104 for 3.