IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: Akash Deep Likely To Partner Mohammed Siraj With New Ball In Ranchi

Uncappped Bengal pacer Akash Deep came into the side after Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the fourth Test against England.

Akash Deep during India's training session in Ranchi.

Ranchi: Uncapped Bengal pacer Akash Deep could be seen partnering Mohammed Siraj with the new ball in the fourth Test against England that begins on Friday after the 27-year-old was caught sweating it out during the optional training session at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Thursday. Aakash Deep came into side after Jasprit Bumrah was given rest for the fourth Test match keeping in mind his workload management.

Akash Deep, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL, was one of the five Indian players who turned up for the optional training session. Earlier, he bowled full tilt with Bengal teammate Mukesh Kumar on Wednesday. In case Akash Deep plays on Friday, he will be the fourth player after Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel to make India debuts in the ongoing series.

“Anybody who gets into the Indian team has to be a special cricketer,” India batting coach Vikram Rathour said when asked about Akash Deep. Notably, the right-arm pacer made the side after taking 12 wickets in three matches against the England Lions. “He (looks) like a really good bowler who has done really well in domestic cricket. He has got decent pace, bowls good line, looks really good.”

However, unlike the other venues, the weather in Ranchi is expected to be cooler and overcast which may bring seamers into the mix before the cracks open up at the JSCA Stadium Complex. In such a scenario, Akash Deep’s pace and in-dippers can come in handy. If Akash Deep gets into the playing XI on Friday, he will become the 313th Indian to don the India Test cap.

On the other hand, Mukesh is also in contention for the fourth Test. After his below-par show in the second game in Visakhapatnam, Mukesh was released to play for Bengal in a Ranji Trophy game against Bihar. The 29-year-old didn’t disappoint, taking 10 wickets in the match.

Meanwhile, England have already announced their XI, recalling Ollie Robinson in place of Mark Wood. Robinson will pair up with stalwart James Anderson. Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley and part-timer Joe Root form the visiting team’s spin attack.

During the optional practice, India had it easy with only Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, KS Bharat, Washington Sundar and Devdutt Padikkal turing up for the nets. While Ashwin was busy checking the pitch along with Rahul Dravid and other members of the support staff, Gill took throwdowns from the local bowlers. India lead the five-Test series 2-1.

