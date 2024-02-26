Home

Sports

Dhruv Jurel Reveals How He Handled Pressure While Batting With Shubman Gill

Dhruv Jurel Reveals How He Handled Pressure While Batting With Shubman Gill

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Dhruv Jurel Reveals How He Handled Pressure While Batting With Shubman Gill

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Dhruv Jurel Reveals How He Handled Pressure While Batting With Shubman Gill

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel has been making headlines since his debut in the Indian Test team for the fourth Test match which was played at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. The 23-year-old debutant also won the match of the match after his 90 and 39* runs respectively in the recently concluded Test match against the Three Lions.

Trending Now

The wicketkeeper batter put an unbeaten of 72-run stand with Shubman Gill that helped India to seal the series on Monday. Jurel revealed that they broke the target into 10 runs set and that started developing their partnership.

You may like to read

“I play according to the demands of the situation. The 1st innings, we needed to get runs as well, we knew we had to bat last and so any runs would be vital. I was involved in some partnerships, so credit does go to all those who stayed and added runs. I just saw the ball and then reacted to it, not thinking too far ahead. The conversation was good (with Shubman Gill in the 2nd innings), we just broke it into 10-run sets and started developing the partnership” said Jurel after India beat England in fourth Test match.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.