IND vs ENG 4th Test: ‘Encouraging For England cricket’, Joe Root Praises Young Spinner Shoaib Bashir

Shoaib Bashir's impressive bowling helped England reduce India to 219/7 by the end of Day 2.

Shoaib Bashir (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ben Stokes and company have been performing dominantly with both bat and ball during the first two days of the 4th Test between India and England at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. The team managed to put 353 runs on the board with the help of Joe Root’s unbeaten century and then a bowling masterclass from Shoaib Bashir reduced the hosts to 219/7 by the end of Day 2.

Joe Root was highly impressed with the young English spinner and praised him heavily following the conclusion of the second day. He also talked about his approach in the match and Ben Stokes utilising him as a bowling option.

“We had a good couple of days. That’s how I play every game really, play according to the situation and conditions (when asked if he made a conscious effort to play attritional cricket). It looks like the pitch will keep deteriorating. I must admit it did cross my mind (to play the reverse scoop when on 96) but it was not a great option as the wicket was keeping low unlike the previous wicket. I was desperate to get some runs for the guys and I was happy to do that today,” said Joe Root at the end of Day 2.

“I have used him (Stokes with the ball) a fair bit when I was captain and he can do the same with me. Seeing the two young spinners perform like that is encouraging for England cricket. I hadn’t seen much of him (Bashir) before this series but he is a great character and has a sense of humor, it was great to see him keep coming at the batters,” he added.

Bashir took 4-84 and bowled an unbroken spell of 31 overs to get his first four-wicket haul in red-ball cricket, while Hartley scalped 2-47 on a pitch which is providing turn and variable bounce to leave India in trouble at 219/7 and trail England by 134 runs.

Things could have been worse for the hosts if not for the unbroken 42-run stand, off 106 balls, between Dhruv Jurel (30 not out) and Kuldeep Yadav (17 not out). The final session began with Sarfaraz Khan surviving two run-out chances, followed by Yashasvi Jaiswal, resuming from 54 not out, taking three boundaries off Bashir

