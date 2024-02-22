Home

IND vs ENG, 4th Test, FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs England on TV, Laptop, Desktop in India: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is going to compete against Ben Stokes’ England cricket team in the fourth Test of the five-match series at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, on February 23. The hosts are leading the series 2-1 and have the chance to seal the series with a win here. On the other hand, it is a must-win game for the English side as losing this would mean losing the series.

The live streaming of the India vs England 4th Test match in Ranchi will be available on the JioCinema app as well as the website. Also, the match can be watched live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels and the test match will begin at 9:30 am IST.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

England (announced): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir

