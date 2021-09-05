Abu Dhabi: It was a special hundred for Rohit Sharma, his first overseas while playing red-ball cricket. The Mumbai Indians captain has had to wait a long for this one. Given his quality, it was inevitable it will come – the only question was – when. Now that he has got his maiden overseas century against England at the Oval during the fourth Test on Saturday, his Mumbai Indians teammates who are in Dubai have congratulated their skipper.Also Read - Ind vs Eng 4th Test: KL Rahul Fined 15 Per Cent Match Fee For Showing Dissent Over His Dismissal at The Oval

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya lavished praise on Rohit and reckoned it was special. He also confessed that he had dropped him a message a few days back.

"Very special day, Ro's hundred. As a teammate as my captain here, as a friend, I am very happy for Rohit to score a hundred. I actually dropped him a message as well a few days back that Ro you are going to do something very special and I am so glad that he's got one," Hardik said in the video shared by MI on their official Twitter handle.

“He’s going to do wonders ahead as well. Many more to come and we all know that how a great cricketer you are and how special you are. So, lots of love from everyone, and the whole MI is very happy for you, and yeah please keep doing this. It’s very entertaining and it’s very pleasing to the eye to watch you play,” Hardik added further.

Other teammates like Parthiv Patel, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare and Anmolpreet Singh congratulated as well.