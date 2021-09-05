London: It was a sublime knock as India opener Rohit Sharma once again gave a glimpse of why he is rated as one of the finest batsmen in the world currently. He scored 127 off 256 balls before being dismissed. His knock and his partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara of 153 has put India in the box seat in the fourth Test despite being shot out for 191 in the first essay.Also Read - Michael Vaughan on Ravindra Jadeja's Promotion, Feels Virat Kohli's Move to Exclude Ravichandran Ashwin May Work

It was also Rohit's first overseas ton and he has had to wait for it. Following his ton, he received praise from all quarters. A few ex-Pakistan cricketers also lavished praise on him. Danish Kaneria confessed that he loved the way the Indian opener batted and was impressed by his application.

"I really enjoyed the way Rohit Sharma batted, the way he fought out in the first session. The elegance, class, focus and determination were there and India really needed such partnership from their openers. This is how you score in England and it was fantastic to see him bat," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq also reacted to Rohit’s brilliance. The ex-Pakistan captain reckoned it was his best Test innings and hence he deserved a hundred.

“Rohit Sharma played a brilliant knock, he deserved this hundred. He has displayed amazing temperament throughout the series. The day belonged to Rohit Sharma. Everyone is aware that he is one of the best stroke players in the business. However, he saw off the new ball with patience and, once he got set, he started playing his shots,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

India will resume their innings from 270/3 with Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle.