IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: Is Dhruv Jurel The Next MS Dhoni In Making? Sunil Gavaskar Makes Massive Statement

Dhruv Jurel is playing his just the second Test match in Ranchi. He missed on his maiden Test hundred by 10 runs.

Dhruv Jurel plays through the off side against England in the fourth Test. (Image: BCCI)

Ranchi: Legendary Sunil Gavaskar compared Dhruv Jurel with former India captain MS Dhoni after the 22-year-old stood tall against all odds with a gritty 90 in the first innings of the ongoing fourth Test against England. Playing just his second Test match, Jurel showed immense composure to steer his team towards England’s first innings total of 353 at the JSCA International Sports Complex, which happens to be Dhoni’s home ground.

Coming in when it looked like India would concede a lead above 130 runs, Jurel forged two crucial partnerships with Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep to pull the hosts out of danger. Jurel first forged a 76-run stand for the eighth wicket before adding another 40 runs with debutant Akash Deep for the ninth, thus earning accolades from all corners. He was eventually cleaned up by a Tom Hartley delivery as India were bowled out for 307 runs.

“Watching the presence of mind of Dhruv Jurel makes me think he’s the next MS Dhoni in the making,” said Gavaskar on air while during the commentary. Notably, Jurel came into the side at the expense of KS Bharat who under-performed in the first two Test matches.

It’s Lunch on Day 3 of the Ranchi Test! A narrow miss on a maiden Test ton but what a gutsy 90 from Dhurv Jurel! 👍 👍#TeamIndia added 88 runs to their overnight score to post 307 on the board. Second Session coming up shortly. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/FUbQ3Mhpq9… pic.twitter.com/NTJauz0Y8G — BCCI (@BCCI) February 25, 2024

Jurel’s timely knock will give captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid a sigh of relief. At a time when Rishabh Pant is not in the mix, Ishan Kishan is prioritizing T20 cricket and Bharat’s poor form, Jurel turns out to be the saviour for Indian cricket atleast in the longest format of the game.

Earlier, none of the Indian batters could really make an impact save Yashasvi Jaiswal. The Indian opener who slammed double hundreds in the previous two Test matches, once again looked to be in full flair before falling for 73. He also became the third Indian to aggregate 600 runs in a Test series.

On his debut in Rajkot, Jurel’s 46 on debut helped India cross the 400-run mark in the first innings. Besides batting, Jurel has also been impressive with his work behind the wickets. His calls while appealing for the DRS on couple of occasions helped India get crucial breakthroughs.

Before coming to Ranchi, Jurel had wished to meet Dhoni. Hope his wish comes true after this innings!

