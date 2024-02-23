IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: Jasprit Bumrah’s Advice Paid Dividends For Debutant Akash Deep In Ranchi

Home

Akash Deep had one of the most brilliant opening spells by a debutant in Test cricket as he rattled England’s top three in the fourth Test.

Ranchi: India pacer Akash Deep benefited from listening to Jasprit Bumrah as the Bengal cricketer produced a dream spell on his Test debut against England on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth game. Replacing the senior pacer for the game, the right-arm fast bowler castled the English top three cheaply as India enjoyed a terrific first session at the JSCA International Sports Complex on Friday.

Bowling one of the finest maiden spells in a Test debut – 7-0-24-3 – Akash Deep dismissed Ben Duckett (11), Ollie Pope (0) and Zak Crawley (42) in 10 deliveries while bowling from the dressing room end. The pacer, who came through the ranks playing domestic cricket in Bengal, hit the deck hard in a sensational display during the first hour’s play after Ben Stokes opted to bat.

“I wasn’t nervous, had spoken with my coaches, so I wasn’t tense ahead of the game. I don’t know how it happened, but I used to take every game as my last game and tried my best. Bumrah bhai advised me to drag the length back slightly (in international cricket), that’s exactly what I did,” he said.

However, the RCB pacer had to wait for his maiden Test wicket. Sharing the new ball with Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep came into the attack on the second over of the day. He immediately uprooted Crawley’s off-stump that cartwheeled a couple of metres.

But the celebration was short-lived as he was found guilty of overstepping. On the other hand, Siraj struggled to get his line and length right as the England openers scored freely. It was then Akash Deep who broke the stand, with two wickets in an over.

He tempted Ben Duckett to come on his front foot as the ball nipped away taking a feather edge off the left-hander’s blade. The pacer had wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel to thank for his second wicket in the space of three balls as the Indian glovesman convinced Rohit to take a review.

In the next over, Akash Deep returned to finally take the wicket of Crawley in an identical manner by hitting the top of the off-stump for a glorious first spell on debut. The pacer admitted he felt bad after the no-ball.

“I felt bad (on the no-ball), I was just hoping that the team doesn’t lose because of that (since Crawley was batting well). There was a bit of help early on, but the ball became soft and the wicket was slow as well. We just tried to be as tight as possible and bowl in the right areas,” he added.

At the end of the day England reached 302/7 with Joe Root doing the rescue act. The former England captain remained unbeaten on 106 runs off 226 balls with Ollie Robinson (31 batting) at the other end.

