IND vs ENG 4th Test: Joe Root Creates History, Becomes Batter With Most Test Century Against India

Joe Root smashed his 31st Test century during the 4th Test against India in Ranchi.

New Delhi: England’s star batter Joe Root created history during the fourth Test after smashing a crucial hundred against India at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, on February 23. He became the batter with the most Test centuries against India and surpassed his Australian rival Steve Smith. He now has 10 tons vs India. This is also his 31st Test Century.

This is Joe Root’s first Test century after 14 innings. His last red-ball ton came against Australia back in June 2023 in Birmingham. This is also his first Test century on Indian soil after three years, the previous one came in Chennai, back in February 2023. He converted that ton to an astonishing double-century. Root also has 20 fifty-plus Test scores against India in Tests. He holds a joint position with Australian legend Ricky Ponting for this record.

