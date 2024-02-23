Home

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Joe Root Equals Ricky Ponting For Historic Feat Against India In Tests

Joe Root surpasses Javed Miandad, Clive Lloyd, and Shivnarine Chanderpaul to create big record against India in Tests.

Joe Root (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: England’s star batter Joe Root smashed a well-fought fifty in the fourth Test against India at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, on February 23 to revive the fallen innings of England after Lunch on Day 1. Root equaled Ricky Ponting for an iconic Test record against India. He now has 20 fifty-plus scores against the Indian team in red-ball cricket.

Root has surpassed Pakistan’s Javed Miandad, legendary Windies captain Clive Lloyd, and Shivnarine Chanderpaul who have 19 fifty-plus scores vs India in Test. Root’s fifty helped England bounce back in the match after losing 5 wickets before lunch. His partnership with wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes gave the visitors hope to fight back in the match.

Earlier, debutant Akash Deep derailed England by grabbing three early wickets with his sharp bowling and then the spun duo of Ashwin and Jadeja picked 1-wicket each in quick successions to throw England on the backfoot.

Akash Deep, who picked 11 wickets for four games for India ‘A’ against England Lions last month, did the bulk of the damage with his sensational spell of 3-24 on a pitch which has a lot of cracks. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took a scalp each to add more joy for India in the morning session.

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root stitched a 52-run stand off 57 balls for the fourth wicket, but the former missed the sweep against Ashwin and was trapped lbw on the back thigh in front of the stumps, falling for 38 off 35 balls.

At the stroke of lunch, Stokes was trapped lbw for just three as Jadeja’s delivery kept low and hit the front pad just above the ankle. With Root still unbeaten on 16, England would need for him and other batters to hang around to make a competitive total.

