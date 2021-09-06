London: Ahead of the final day of the ongoing Oval Test, Ravichandran Ashwin is back in news. With the pitch drying out and the sun out one would have felt that senior India spinner would be a handful – but he was not included in the playing XI.Also Read - Virat Kohli at The Other End Helped Rishabh Pant Bat More Responsibly - Nasser Hussain

Former English opener Nick Compton, who has been critical of India skipper Virat Kohli, reckons it was not the right call. Compton in his latest tweet pokes fun at Kohli in a subtle way when he says it is not bad to have independent thinkers in the team. Here, Compton refers to Ashwin as an 'independent thinker'.

Compton also reckons the Test is heading for a stalemate, but believes had Ashwin been there – things would have been different.

His tweet read: “Can’t see this being anything other than a draw! India’s bowling apart from Bumrah will struggle. If only Ashwin was playing… oh Kohli it’s good to have independent thinkers in your team.”

Can’t see this being anything other than a draw! India’s bowling apart from Bumrah will struggle. If only Ashwin was playing… oh Kohli it’s good to have independent thinkers in your team — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) September 5, 2021

Not just Compton, ex-English captain Michael Vaughan also slammed the move of not playing a world class bowler like Ashwin. Ahead of the final day of the Test, Vaughan reckons had Ashwin been there, the hosts would have had no chance.

Vaughan’s tweet read: “What a Test match .. Genuine chance for both teams to win .. If Ashwin was playing England would have no chance .. Without they certainly have a chance .. What a GREAT test series this has been …! !”