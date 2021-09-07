London: Pitch intruder Jarvo has become extremely popular, of course, for all the wrong reasons. The English-born Indian fan made an appearance again on Day 2 of the fourth Test at The Oval. He came in as a bowler just when Jasprit Bumrah was about to bowl. Jarvo ran into Jonny Bairstow, who was at the non-striker’s end. Jarvo crashed into Bairstow and then he was taken off the field by the security. By then, Jarvo had already achieved what he wanted to – he grabbed the attention of a packed house at The Oval.Also Read - Ind vs Eng 2021: Nasser Hussain Hails Captain Virat Kohli After Oval Win, Says 'It Was His Midas Test'

Following India's emphatic 157-run win over England, Jarvo took to Facebook and thanked Bumrah. He thanked the premier Indian pacer for dismissing Bairstow. Jarvo is happy because Bairstow had scolded him the other day when he crashed into him – on purpose.

His post read: "I want to thank Jasprit Bumrah. Because he got Jonny Bairstow out for 0 runs. This Jonny Bairstow scolded me the other day."

Bumrah was running in hard in the second session on the final day and was in the middle of a brilliant spell where he had dismissed Ollie Pope in the over before. The Indian pacer came up with a corker yorker to rattle the stumps. Bairstow was late on the ball and seemed to have been beaten by the sheer pace.

Bumrah was the main man for India with the ball as that spell changed the course of the match. After the game, Virat Kohli hailed the India pacer for his effort.

“As soon as the ball started reversing, Bumrah said give me the ball. He bowled that spell and swung the game in our favour with those two huge wickets,” Kohli revealed at the post-match presentation.